Netflix Makes Streaming free for December 5-6 in India
The streaming company announced this on Friday.
On Friday (20 November), Netflix announced that viewers in India will be able to stream content for free on the December 5-6 weekend.
Last month, the OTT platform had announced plans to give its users in India access to free streaming for a weekend.
"We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose people to the stories we have, the service and how it works," Greg Peters, COO and Chief Product Officer at Netflix, said during the company's earnings call.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam have supported Netflix in its endeavour by featuring in advertisements.
"At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India. That is why we're hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend of free Netflix," the company said in a statement.
To access it, visit netflix.com/StreamFest, sign up with your name, email or phone number and password, and start streaming.
"Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition so no one else can use the same login information to stream," said Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India.
(With inputs from IANS)
