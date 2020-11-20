Netflix Makes Streaming free for December 5-6 in India

On Friday (20 November), Netflix announced that viewers in India will be able to stream content for free on the December 5-6 weekend.



Last month, the OTT platform had announced plans to give its users in India access to free streaming for a weekend.



"We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose people to the stories we have, the service and how it works," Greg Peters, COO and Chief Product Officer at Netflix, said during the company's earnings call.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam have supported Netflix in its endeavour by featuring in advertisements.