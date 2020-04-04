Netflix Donates Rs 7.5 Crore to Help Indian Daily Wage Workers

Siddharth Roy Kapur, President, Producers Guild of India said, he values Netflix's contribution to the fund. “I am proud of and thankful to the entire fraternity for contributing to the fund we have created to support our colleagues at this difficult time. We value Netflix's generous commitment to this fund and their resolve to help those who need our help the most.”

In addition to this, in India, Netflix has also committed up to four weeks of pay to help all core below-the-line crew and cast who were scheduled to work on the streamer's productions in India, which were forced to be suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.