Ray Teaser: Netflix Anthology Stars Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Madan
The Netflix anthology 'Ray' also stars Radhika Madan, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, and Harshvarrdan Kapoor.
Netflix, on 28 May, debuted the teaser for its upcoming anthology series based on stories by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, titled Ray. The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on 25 June.
The Apu Trilogy, The Music Room, The Big City, and Charulata. Each of these groundbreaking films has one name attached to them-- Satyajit Ray. The teaser recreates the same nostalgia and aesthetically pleasant feel characteristic to Ray's films. As the viewer is taken from one parchment to the other, the Ray teaser introduces its stories.
Netflix describes Ray as 'four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray'. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, and Radhika Madan among others.
The first short titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa is about a 'popular ghazal singer with a secret past' named Musafar Ali. He finds himself on a train with a 'wrestler turned sports journalist' Baig and they discover that their past and fates are intertwined. The episode stars Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao. It has been written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.
The second episode Forget Me Not directed by Srijit Mukherji features Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Anindita Bose. The short follows Ipsit, a corporate shark who prides himself on his memory and achievements. The tale, with its twists and turns, transfers a man on the ladder of success to the pits of self doubt after he meets Rhea Saran, a woman he can't seem to remember. It's written by Siraj Ahmed.
Indrashish Shaha is stuck in a job he hates and a relationship that seems doomed to fail, with a dream to become a make-up artist. His grandmother leaves him with a book about prosthetics. In the episode titled Bahrupiya, Shaha employs his newfound knowledge on his path of vengeance against all who have wronged him, including God.
Also directed by Mukherji and written by Ahmed, the story stars Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.
Spotlight is a story of two stars. Vik is a young actor who has been typecast as 'One Look Vik' for his famous 'look', and Divya Didi is the 'God lady' who enraptures all. In his quest to shed the tag, he comes from Divya and what follows is a tale of revelations and plight. Starring Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and Radhika Madan, the episode is directed by Vasan Bala, and written by Niren. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.
