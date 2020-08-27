Media Wrote All Kinds of Lies About Me: Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta open up about blind items and the part social media plays in being a celebrity.
Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta's series, Masaba Masaba, is all set to drop on Netflix on 28 August. 31-year-old Masaba is making her acting debut with a show wherein we see a celebrity mother-daughter relationship go through the ups and downs of life.
Talking to The Quint, producer Ashvini Yardi says, "The idea germinated through Masaba's Instagram stories. She used to unabashedly talk about the cakes she has eaten, take a dig at herself and I felt that the idea was right there. We haven't seen the real-life person play themselves, so that was where the idea came from."
But scripting it was an uphill task. Sonam Nair, director of Masaba Masaba, tells us that it took multiple rounds of scripting. "We would all just sit and chat and they both (Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta) told us hundreds of stories which we tried to get into the series."
Masaba says she was excited to act. "This really gave me a chance to come into my own and view myself differently. I had been wanting to act for the longest time, apart from the ads that I did and having mom around was great. She would tell me bluntly if I faltered," the fashion designer says.
Neena Gupta adds that she was a little confused about what it will be like playing herself on screen. "When I got to the sets and read the lines, I just did what I generally do. It's acting and reacting. I said my lines and listened to the other actors," says Neena Gupta.
Watch the video to find out more.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.