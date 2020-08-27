Media Wrote All Kinds of Lies About Me: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta's series, Masaba Masaba, is all set to drop on Netflix on 28 August. 31-year-old Masaba is making her acting debut with a show wherein we see a celebrity mother-daughter relationship go through the ups and downs of life.

Talking to The Quint, producer Ashvini Yardi says, "The idea germinated through Masaba's Instagram stories. She used to unabashedly talk about the cakes she has eaten, take a dig at herself and I felt that the idea was right there. We haven't seen the real-life person play themselves, so that was where the idea came from."

But scripting it was an uphill task. Sonam Nair, director of Masaba Masaba, tells us that it took multiple rounds of scripting. "We would all just sit and chat and they both (Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta) told us hundreds of stories which we tried to get into the series."