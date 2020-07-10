Mira Nair to Helm Series on NYT Story 'The Jungle Prince of Delhi'
Amazon has acquired the rights to develop the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist into a show.
Amazon has acquired the rights to develop the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist New York Times story and podcast "The Jungle Prince of Delhi" into a drama series, according to a report by Variety. Mira Nair has been roped in to direct the project as well as executive produce.
Written by Ellen Barry, the story revolves around the history of the royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats living in a dilapidated palace in Delhi and claiming to be heirs to a fallen kingdom.
Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone, and Kate Fenske of SISTER will also executive produce the series along with Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Christina Lurie of Fourth and Twenty Eight Films, and Barry and Caitlin Roper, head of scripted entertainment for New York Times.
Roper told Variety that Barry's story revealed the trauma and violence associated with the Partition of India. "The touching story and three-part podcast were the result of years of reporting and a thorough investigation across continents. For quite some time we have been looking for the right people to turn this piece into a series so that more and more people get to know about the incredible story. Thus, we are thrilled to collaborate with Mira Nair, Amazon and others", Roper added.
Some time back, The Quint had done a podcast about "The Jungle Price of Delhi". In case you missed learning about this fascinating part of history, you can listen to our podcast.
(Inputs: Variety)
