Millie Bobby Brown To Outwit All as Sherlock's Sister Enola Holmes

The trailer of Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as detective Sherlock Holmes' teen sister is here and leaves us with much anticipation. It also stars Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Enola and her relationship with her mother (Carter) and her brothers. Enola’s mother goes missing one day her brothers send her off to a finishing school, much to her dismay. Enola then sets off to find her mother and herself.

Watch the trailer here: