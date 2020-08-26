Millie Bobby Brown To Outwit All as Sherlock's Sister Enola Holmes
The film stars streaming on Netflix on 23 September.
The trailer of Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as detective Sherlock Holmes' teen sister is here and leaves us with much anticipation. It also stars Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of Enola and her relationship with her mother (Carter) and her brothers. Enola’s mother goes missing one day her brothers send her off to a finishing school, much to her dismay. Enola then sets off to find her mother and herself.
Watch the trailer here:
The film has been directed by Harry Bradbeer, who has previously directed Fleabag and Killing Eve.
After Benedict Cumberbatch and Rober Downey Jr., Henry Cavill is the latest actor to play Sherlock Holmes on screen. The film will be releasing on Netflix on 23 September.
