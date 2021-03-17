Manoj Baypayee Talks About COVID Symptoms During Trailer Launch
He said he got infected because somebody else wasn’t following protocol
In a recent virtual trailer launch for his upcoming film Silence... Can You Hear It, Manoj Bajpayee touched upon his battle with COVID-19. He said, “I’m in quarantine because I was infected with the coronavirus. I got infected because somebody else wasn’t following protocol.” He added that he was recovering and reiterated the importance of following COVID protocol and wearing masks. According to his team’s statement, Manoj contracted the virus during the shoot of his film Despatch. The film’s shoot has been put on halt for now.
Manoj talked about his symptoms saying that the headaches irritate him, “ You cannot sit at a place for a long time and you feel weak and uncomfortable. I am mostly sleeping or resting because of the symptoms. ” Talking about shooting in these times, he gave credit to the production house for ensuring that protocol was followed. “The new conditions bring their limitations but we have to get used to it. We completed the film only because we followed the protocol. Even though sanitizers and masks have become a part of daily life, we must continue to work.”
Aban Bharucha Deohans’s Silence... Can You Hear It is set to release on Zee5 on 26 March. The trailer shows Manoj playing an angry and impatient cop in the murder mystery. The whodunnit genre is a first for Manoj who has starred in variety of films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Gangs of Wasseypur. Manoj also shared the trailer on his social media captioned, “ Can the highly deducive ACP Verma & his team, crack this high-profile murder? #SilenceCanYouHearIt Premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium.”
The movie also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Waqar Sheikh, and Barkha Singh, and Arjun Mathur in key roles.
