Alia Calls Koffee With Karan 'Kontroversial' In New Episode Promo With Kareena

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are the next guests on Koffee with Karan. In the new leaked promo, Karan Johar asks Kareena about her past feud with actor Ameesha Patel while Alia Bhatt calls the Koffee with Karan couch 'Kontroversial with a K.'
Kareena and Alia are all set to spill the tea on the new episode of Koffee With Karan. Kareena is her candid best who refuses to give in to Karan Johar's controversial questions while Alia is seen having a fun time.
Take a look at the fun promo.
Meanwhile, Alia and Kareena were recently seen together for a jewellery advertisement. Kareena also hosted an intimate Diwali party at her Mumbai residence, which was attended by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Previously Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were the guests on the popular talk show.
