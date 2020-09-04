Bhumi & Konkona Break Shackles In 'Dolly Kitty...' Trailer
The film is set to premiere on Netflix on 18 September.
The trailer of Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has dropped, and there couldn't have been a better setting than Greater Noida. The clip opens with two sister Dolly and Kitty at an amusement park, wherein the latter talks about her pervert brother-in-law. We see both these women try and break stereotypes, express their desires and shine bright as the stars they gaze.
Take a look at the trailer:
Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the film has been written and directed by Alankrita Srivastava. It's scheduled to drop on Netflix on 18 September. In a statement, Konkona had said about her character, “Dolly’s life is one we see so often – a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways.”
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey.
