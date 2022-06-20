Koffee With Karan 7 Teaser: Karan Johar Announces Premiere Date
The show is coming back with a seventh season on 7 July 2022.
Karan Johar has finally announced the premiere date for his hit talk show Koffee With Karan, in a new teaser, on Sunday. The show is coming back for a seventh season on 7 July 2022. It is all set to air on Disney+Hotstar.
Karan took to his Instagram and shared a compiled throwback video of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor seemingly reacting to the announcement. Towards the end of the video, Karan Johar comes forward to promise a season that will be bigger, better and more beautiful.
The caption for the post was as follows, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!".
Instagram users reacted with fire and heart emoticons. One user went on to say, “Can’t wait”. While another said, “Excited.” All in all, fans are waiting for the show with bated breath.
Karan Johar had earlier shared his pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan season 7 a few weeks ago, stating, "Started season 7 of #koffeewithkaran ... it's been 18 years since I first started this show ... I can't believe I have been Brewing this Kuppa for so long! Thank you for all the love! Watch this space for details!".
It is rumoured that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to be the first guests for the show.
On the other end, Karan Johar is directing Alia and Ranveer in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has also produced the upcoming films Jugjugg Jeeyo and Brahmastra which are both set to release soon.
