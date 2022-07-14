Karan Johar Promises Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Episode Will Be A 'Riot'
The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will premiere on 14 July on Disney+ Hotstar.
Karan Johar in a recent interview spoke about the success of Koffee With Karan. The show has been running for 18 years and it has consistently had a raging fan base. Now the show returned for a seventh season last week.
Karan also opened up about Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Koffee With Karan episode which is all set to be a "riot".
Karan Johar told Bollywood Hungama, “I believe in the power of listening, and the power of reading the room, and then taking the interview forward. Sometimes, you know that the actor is being held back, so you open them up slowly. Or sometimes, an actor is talking too much, so you take them another way.
"Sometimes, you have two people, so you divide that, to make sure the conversation is not focused on one person. A lot has to go on in your own brain when you’re doing an interview,” he said
He went on to add, "You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He’s a very well-spoken man. Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We’ve had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot.”
In the previous episode of Koffee With Karan Alia and Ranveer had a gala time chatting about their friendship, love and a lot more. The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will premier on 14 July on Disney+ Hotstar.
