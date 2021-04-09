Milestone Trailer: Ivan Ayr Directorial Gets Netflix Release Date
The movie was awarded 'Best Film' at the 31st Singapore International Film Festival.
Soni director Ivan Ayr's next directorial Milestone is set to premiere on Netflix on 7 May 2021. The movie traces the journey of Ghalib, a seasoned truck driver, as he navigates a cutthroat capitalist society. The trailer outlines his struggle as he must simultaneously cope with a recent loss and the danger of losing his job while training a new, young recruit. This entire journey is juxtaposed with the achievement of Ghalib's truck touching a record 500,000 kilometres mark.
Talking about his inspiration behind the story, director Ayr said in a statement, "I chose a truck driver’s perspective to highlight this struggle because I see something peculiar in the nature of the occupation. An inherent contradiction: mobile, but stuck within the confines of their own truck - which somewhat mirrors modern life in general. We are all prisoners of our own perspectives, becoming increasingly detached from the world around us."
Written by director Ivan Ayr and Neel Mani Kant, the film stars Suvinder Vicky and Lakshvir Saran in lead roles. The movie was awarded 'Best Film' at the 31st Singapore International Film Festival. Milestone's lead actor Suvinder Vicky was also awarded for 'Best Performance'.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.