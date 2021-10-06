Hum Do Hamare Do Teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon to 'Adopt' Parents
Hum Do Hamare Do is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar.
The teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon-starrer Hum Do Hamare Do has dropped. Also starring Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film will release on Disney+Hotstar.
The 50-second video clip opens with Rajkummar waiting for Kriti to show up. She says they should settle the matter. Rawal's voiceover suggests that the young couple is keen to 'adopt' parents.
Kriti and Rajkummar have previously worked in Bareilly Ki Barfi, which also starred Seema Pahwa, Pankaj Tripathi and Ayushmann Khurrana in key roles. Hum Do Hamare Do features Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti.
