Here's What Critics Have to Say About Amanda Seyfried's 'The Dropout'

The latest Hulu series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried in the titular role, has been created by New Girl's Elizabeth Meriwether (Michael Showalter directs four of the episodes). It's based on the ABC News podcast of the same name. The Dropout tells the story of the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, the titular Stanford dropout who founded the now-defunct company Theranos—which at one point promised to change the world of healthcare and blood testing, and eventually found its founder convicted of fraud.

Here's what the critics have to say about the show: