Haseen Dillruba Teaser: Taapsee & Vikrant in Tale of Love & Deceit
'Haseen Dillruba' starring Taapsee Pannu will release on Netflix on 2 July.
Netflix released the first teaser for the upcoming film Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The minute-long teaser shows glimpses into a tale that portrays the 'three shades of love: lust, obsession, and deceit.'
The three characters played by Taapsee, Vikrant, and Harshvardhan Rane feature in a teaser that shifts from romance to intense fight sequences. The official description reads: Two's company, three's a crowd. Watch this twisted tale of love unfold into one thrilling rollercoaster ride.
Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film releases on Netflix on 2 July. Taapsee has hinted that the film is derivative of Hindi pulp fiction.
Taapsee shared the teaser on social media with the caption,"Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke cheeton ke sang (The three shades love with a splatter of blood)."
In her announcement of the shoot wrap up on social media, she wrote, "Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai, this film has probably experiences all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun. Here’s to getting ‘pulp ficton’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love cuz basic toh hum waise bhi kuch karate nahi hai na."
She revealed some details about her character Rani Kashyap in the caption. "P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could," she concluded.
On the career front, Taapsee won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her 2020 film Thappad. She's also known for her films like Mulk, Mission Mangal, Pink, and Saand Ki Aankh.
