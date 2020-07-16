Here's the First Look of 'Ludo', 'Class of 83' & More
Netflix has unveiled a slate of their upcoming releases, featuring a lineup of 17 original projects, including six new films and two new series. With the announcement, actors shared the first looks of their films and series, creating a lot of anticipation among the audience.
Multi-starrer Ludo, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney revolves around four players in game of fate.
Torbaaz stars Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri, with Dutt playing the role of a man who teaches cricket to kids of a refugee camp.
The lineup also includes Red Chillies Entertainment's Class of 83 starring Bobby Deol. He plays an exiled policeman set to improve the system. There's also Mismatched starring Rohit Saraf and YouTuber Prajakta Koli, about two people with different approaches towards life.
There is also Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen as they navigate womanhood, sisterhood, love and eveything in between.
