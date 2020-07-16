Here's the First Look of 'Ludo', 'Class of 83' & More

Netflix has unveiled a slate of their upcoming releases, featuring a lineup of 17 original projects, including six new films and two new series. With the announcement, actors shared the first looks of their films and series, creating a lot of anticipation among the audience.

Multi-starrer Ludo, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney revolves around four players in game of fate.