Release of Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Postponed Amidst COVID Crisis
The new release date is yet to be announced
The makers of Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan have decided to postpone the film's release till the COVID situation in India improves. Farhan shared a statement which read, "The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film 'Toofaan' until the situation improves."
The statement also informed that a new release date will be announced later. "Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it's your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay United. Jai Hind," his post concluded. He captioned the post, "In solidarity."
Toofaan is a sports drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. Farhan plays the role of Ajju Bhai, a goon from Dongri, who starts training to become a natioal-level boxer. The release was scheduled for 21 May on Amazon Prime Videos, and has now been postponed indefinitely.
