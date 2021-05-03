Release of Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Postponed Amidst COVID Crisis

The statement also informed that a new release date will be announced later. "Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it's your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay United. Jai Hind," his post concluded. He captioned the post, "In solidarity."

Toofaan is a sports drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. Farhan plays the role of Ajju Bhai, a goon from Dongri, who starts training to become a natioal-level boxer. The release was scheduled for 21 May on Amazon Prime Videos, and has now been postponed indefinitely.