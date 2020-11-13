Hilarious: KJo, Sonam on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Trailer

From clubbing to holidaying in exotic locations, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives take us through the extravagant lifestyles of celebrities. The trailer also says that Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam have been friends for 25 years and share a strong bond. However, they don't shy away from taking 'potshots' at each other. Gauri Khan, who is also a part of this group, makes a cameo appearance along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Karan Johar wrote, "These girls have sass, spunk and chutzpah! Watch them unravel and travel ....

They Have Fabulous lives but there is so much more than what meets the eye!"