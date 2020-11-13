Hilarious: KJo, Sonam on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Trailer
The series will premiere on Netflix.
Netflix has just released the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a series which gives us a glimpse into the lives of four star wives - Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).
The trailer begins with Maheep Kapoor saying, "People have this misconception about us that we have these 'Oh so glamorous lives' but that's not really true. Our lives can be quite mundane."
From clubbing to holidaying in exotic locations, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives take us through the extravagant lifestyles of celebrities. The trailer also says that Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam have been friends for 25 years and share a strong bond. However, they don't shy away from taking 'potshots' at each other. Gauri Khan, who is also a part of this group, makes a cameo appearance along with Shah Rukh Khan.
Sharing the trailer on social media, Karan Johar wrote, "These girls have sass, spunk and chutzpah! Watch them unravel and travel ....
They Have Fabulous lives but there is so much more than what meets the eye!"
Sharing the trailer on her Instagram story Sonam Kapoor wrote, "I've died laughing and spat morning coffee all over my bed. @MaheepKapoor I can't believe the world will see how ridiculously hilarious you are".
The series releases on 27 November.
