Drishyam 2 Trailer: Ghost From Past is Back to Haunt Georgekutti
Amazon Prime Video launches Drishyam 2 trailer starring Mohanlal.
Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the much-awaited sequel of the Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 on 6 February. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role. While the original plan was to have a virtual trailer launch event on 8 February in the presence of the star cast and the director, but the plan was dropped after the trailer got leaked online.
The film is set to premiere on 19 February. It is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles.
The trailer begins by introducing the viewers to Georgekutty (played by Mohanlal) and his family, and shows how their lives have changed post the fateful night. While it looks like the family has moved on and is living a peaceful life where Georgekutty now owns a theatre and is chasing his dream of producing a film, but the ghosts of the past have decided to haunt them. Georgekutty and his family get dragged into the police investigation once again as Geeta and Prabhakar, the parents who lost their son, are still trying to seek justice.
“Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn’t expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner the cult-status.”, said well-acclaimed actor Mohanlal in a statement.
“With Drishyam 2, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. Drishyam 2 isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost".
"Over the last few years, viewers have written to us with so many theories. I am happy to say that we will now finally dispel all theories and answer all questions with the sequel. I am glad that we are premiering Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video which will give viewers across the globe an opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes".Mohanlal, Actor
