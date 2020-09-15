Divya Dutta, Shweta Basu Prasad on Bollywood Being a ‘Soft Target’

Disney+ Hotstar show Hostages is an Indian remake of a Israeli show by the same name. Director Sachin Mamta Krishn talks about the challenges of adapting a Israeli show as their culture is very different from ours.

The cast of Hostage 2 – Divya Dutta and Shweta Basu Prasad – and the director also spoke about the overuse of sexually graphic content on OTT platforms and censorship. Additionally, they showed solidarity with the film industry and agreed to the fact that the entertainment industry is a soft target.