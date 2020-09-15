Divya Dutta, Shweta Basu Prasad on Bollywood Being a ‘Soft Target’
Here's what Shweta Basu Prasad has to say about the film industry being a soft target.
Disney+ Hotstar show Hostages is an Indian remake of a Israeli show by the same name. Director Sachin Mamta Krishn talks about the challenges of adapting a Israeli show as their culture is very different from ours.
The cast of Hostage 2 – Divya Dutta and Shweta Basu Prasad – and the director also spoke about the overuse of sexually graphic content on OTT platforms and censorship. Additionally, they showed solidarity with the film industry and agreed to the fact that the entertainment industry is a soft target.
Speaking about the ongoing debate on censorship on OTT platforms, Divya Dutta says,
When we watch a series or a film we do see a certification given. Good for 13+ or whatever. So there is that thing required. Rest I think is just self censorship. The plus point that OTT have over films is the freedom to express, if you going to curb that as well...Divya Dutta, Actor
Looking at the recent news reports, Shweta Basu Prasad, who has been part of the film industry as a child actor, speaks up about Bollywood being a soft target.
I am an outsider who grew up I the industry. There are wonderful people here. Every industry, every family, every friend circle has a rotten apple, but that does not mean the whole box is bad. The industry is not a bad place, and the way the image has been painted right now; it’s very heartbreaking for somebody like me.Shweta Basu Prasad, Actor
