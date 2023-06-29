Blind Trailer: Sonam Kapoor & Purab Kohli Star In an Edgy Thriller

In the trailer, we see Sonam's persistence to catch the man who she believes to be the serial killer. She begins investigating the case and ultimately gets closely involved with the man which proves to be a threat to her life.

The film is directed by Shome Makhija, and also stars Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf in leading roles. This is Sonam Kapoor’s first OTT venture, previously she had played a cameo role in AK vs AK. This film marks her next after the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. The shooting for the film was done in Scotland in 2020 and it's a remake of a Korean film.

The film is all set to release on 7 July.