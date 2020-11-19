Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Trailer: Swara Fights Odds to Achieve Her Dream

The trailer of Netflix's new series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is out, and Swara Bhasker essays the role of the protagonist. The show follows Beanie (Swara) trying to escape from her mundane life to achieve her dream, that of becoming a stand-up comedian. In the beginning Beanie hits rock bottom trying to make the audience laugh. Her jokes don't land and she becomes increasingly upset at her failures. But that doesn't stop the strong-headed girl from moving forward.

Take a look at the trailer: