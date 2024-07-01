ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Barzakh Trailer: Fawad Khan Stars In a Love Story With a Supernatural Twist

Barzakh features Salman Shahid, Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman.

The trailer for Barzakh has been released, reuniting Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in Asim Abbasi's supernatural romance. The trailer, unveiled on Monday, offers a glimpse into the larger narrative, with Fawad and Sanam playing pivotal roles.

The series follows a 76-year-old reclusive man who invites his estranged family to his remote valley resort for an extraordinary event—his wedding to the ghost of his first true love.

Barzakh also features Salman Shahid, M Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, Franco Giusti, and more. It will premiere every Monday and Friday at 8 pm on Zindagi's official YouTube channel and ZEE5.

Topics:  fawad khan 

