As Netflix’s Viewership in the US Dwindles, How Is India Faring?

According to another report by barrons.com, the streaming platform's shares are trading sharply lower after hours on Thursday (16 July) amid signs that the company’s COVID-19 driven growth in the United States is coming to an end. Shares of Netflix, which ranked among the biggest gainers of the pandemic, plunged 9.5% to $477.15 in after-hours trading.

The Thursday report is also expected to throw light on the subscriber additions in the third quarter.

In the first quarter, the OTT platform surpassed all expectations, adding 15.8 million subscribers compared with a forecast of 7 million additions. A report in businessinsider.com hints at how some analysts are apprehensive that lockdown relaxations in America can be a hindrance to the strong growth trend.

"Investors are disappointed by the weak future guidance and see the initial boost from the pandemic coming to an end," Haris Anwar, Investing.com senior analyst, told Reuters.

But three firms, Goldman Sachs, UBS and Credit Suisse, are pinning their hopes on a steady growth for Netflix. Led by Heath Terry, a team from Goldman Sachs expects Netflix to report an addition of 12.5 million subscribers. Observing that the coronavirus crisis has indeed brought in a shift in the viewing pattern, Goldman noted that Netflix has an edge over others given it's largely driven by new content and a lack of significant competition.