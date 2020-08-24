Can't Worry if Someone Decides Not to Like Me: Aparna Shewakramani

Indian Matchmaking has invited a lot of buzz around it with respect to the portrayal of the participants. After the show premiered, many took to social media platforms announcing how the show was triggering for them and many criticised the participants of the show. Aparna Shewakramani was one such contestant who invited a lot of criticism from the viewers for speaking her mind.

Many called her narcissistic or difficult. Talking to The Quint, Aparna said how she was shown on the show was triggering for a lot of men who didn't understand this woman being assertive. "I can't worry about it if someone in Korea or Indian or South Africa watched the show and decided to not like me," says Aparna. She also said how she found herself in a difficult position when the show dropped but made peace with how she was portrayed on the show.

"I was shocked to see what they had shown and I think it's a disservice to the viewer because that's not how I was all the time. I wasn't someone standing up for myself all the time. There were times when I was crying and I wanted to leave the show because the first man that I went on a date with was extremely disrespectful towards me. Instead what they decided to show was that I didn't like his career. I was at the point of quitting the show," she says.