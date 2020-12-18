We’ve Just Stopped Making Films with Two Lead Heroes: Anil Kapoor

I was in conversation with Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane about their upcoming Netflix film AK vs AK. The film features Kapoor and Kashyap play themselves and takes a bizarre turn when Kashyap kidnaps Kapoor’s daughter Sonam to settle scores with the actor.

I quizzed Anil Kapoor about signing up for such an unusual project and Anurag Kashyap about being a closet actor, and also got their versions as to why their much discussed project Allwyn Kalicharan never took off. We wrapped the chat with Anil Kapoor choosing his favourite Anurag Kashyap film and Kashyap talking about his favourite films featuring Anil Kapoor. Watch the video for all this and more.