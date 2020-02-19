Al Pacino’s ‘Hunters’ Promises to Be An Exciting Watch
Amazon Prime Video’s latest show, Hunters, drops on 21 February and the excitement among fans of Al Pacino is at an all-time high! Produced by Jordan Peele, Hunters follows the story of Nazi Hunters in the New York of 70s. These are spies on the lookout for conspiring Nazis and they’ll stop at nothing. In the trailer, Al Pacino brings together a bunch of ‘Nazi Hunters’, each with their own unique talents and skills. Packed with hard-hitting dialogues, a sense of rush and a save-the-world sentiment, the trailer of Hunters brings together a comfortable OTT experience with the charm of good old traditional cinema. Expect superhero-like characters who look like humans.
Check out the trailer here:
While Al Pacino’s onscreen presence is enough to excite anyone, what makes Hunters even more special is that it’s based on real-life events. A quest for justice gets darker as we’re pulled deeper into the abyss of conspiracy and secrecy.
Al Pacino was last seen in The Irishman.
Hunters also stars Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Carol Kane, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.