After Indian Matchmaking, Netflix's The Big Day Is on Its Way
The Big Day is another reality show about Indian weddings.
Last year, the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking created a huge buzz. The series had a prominent matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia, recount her experiences meeting men and women and trying to find a 'suitable match' for them. We also meet the people who have appointed Taparia to find them matches.
Now, another show about Indian Weddings, The Big Day, is on it's way. The two-part Netflix reality series, produced by Conde Nast India, follows the journeys of 12 different couples (six in each collection), as they take us through the details of how they planned their wedding. From recounting their love story to choosing the venue and deciding on the bridal attire, the couples narrate their stories.
Watch the trailer:
Some of the brides in the trailer also speak about what is generally expected from an Indian bride and how they decided to not bow to the stereotypes. From the visuals in the trailer, all the weddings seem to be grand affairs.
The first collection in the series will premiere on 14 February, Valentine's Day.
