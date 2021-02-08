After Indian Matchmaking, Netflix's The Big Day Is on Its Way

Last year, the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking created a huge buzz. The series had a prominent matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia, recount her experiences meeting men and women and trying to find a 'suitable match' for them. We also meet the people who have appointed Taparia to find them matches.

Now, another show about Indian Weddings, The Big Day, is on it's way. The two-part Netflix reality series, produced by Conde Nast India, follows the journeys of 12 different couples (six in each collection), as they take us through the details of how they planned their wedding. From recounting their love story to choosing the venue and deciding on the bridal attire, the couples narrate their stories.

Watch the trailer: