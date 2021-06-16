Sanu John Varghese on His Debut Film 'Aarkkariyam' With Biju Menon

Filmmaker Sanu John Varghese in a video chat with The Quint talks about his debut Malayalam film Aarkkariyam starring Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen. Sanu talks about how the story of Aarkkariyam originated, the unconventional treatment that he chose to go with for the film and his choice to cast Biju Menon as a grandfather. Aarkkariyam opened in theatres in Kerala in April but didn't have any success due to the COVID-19 restrictions, however there's been an overwhelming response to the film once it released on OTT platforms like NeeStream and Prime Video.

Sanu is an established cinematographer with films like Vishwaroopam, Badhai Ho and Lootcase to his credit. He was also the man behind the lens for Fahadh Faasil's forthcoming release Malik. Watch the video for more.