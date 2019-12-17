Trrring! When Ryan Reynolds Called Up the Professor of Money Heist

“How many numbers does it take to dial Spain?” is what’s running on Ryan Reynolds’ mind as tries to get in touch with The Professor from Money Heist. Strange, you would think, but not when it’s Ryan in his 6 Underground avatar as One who needs help from The Professor, because the man can literally pull off anything, right? So, One asks the Professor for Tokyo and Denver, but the deal is, the Professor wants Four and Seven in return!

So, do the two finally strike a deal? Will they even go out for dinner together? Find out in this quirky clip that’s just released: