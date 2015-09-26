The ‘Urban Cool’ Dev Anand: Our Very First Metrosexual Hero

It was the 50s. It was the time of a newly independent, newly integrated, newly awakened India; an India no longer only of farms and villages, but of industries and cities too, where a distinct urban identity was forming and fast catching national fancy.

It was a time when stars like Prithiviraj Kapoor, Ashok Kumar and KL Saigal, between themselves, had established an earthy, virtuous and home-grown celluloid ‘hero’. It was the time when showman Raj Kapoor was winning national and international critical acclaim for his neo-realism influenced films fore-fronting the underdog common man. In this scenario erupted a lanky, rakish lad; suave, cheerful and full of urban cool, whose ‘hero’ won hearts immediately even if not as virtuous as his predecessors or contemporaries.