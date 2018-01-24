Pandit Bhimsen Joshi: The Enduring Musical Legend

Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi, an Indian vocalist from Karnataka in the Hindustani classical tradition is lauded for his devotional songs or bhajans. Born on 4 February, 1922 in Karnataka, the legendary Khayal singer Pandit Bhimsen Joshi is the exponent of the Kirana Gharana.

The versatile singer nurtured the aspiration to become a vocalist since the age of 11. He captured the imagination of the TV generation with Doordarshan’s Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour was conferred upon him in 2009.

Over the years, his repertoire embraced in its fold complex and serious ragas. He was commended for his surprising turns of phrase with the use of boltaans.