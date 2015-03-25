Farooq Shaikh, an Actor Par Excellence and a Content Man

There was a huge buzz as JP Dutta’s Umrao Jaan remake, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, was to release in 2006. There were comparisons to the former version of Muzaffar Ali’s Rekha-Naseeruddin and Farooq Shaikh starrer Umrao Jaan (1981). However, no one had approached Farooq to comment on it yet. He was on a self-imposed exile from the film industry and was meeting few people.

It wasn’t easy to find him. He didn’t own a mobile phone in 2006. Even people who knew him hadn’t heard from him in a while. So for a story for a website, I was working for then, I decided to try to talk to him. I found his address and landed up at his residence in the heart of Andheri, Mumbai. His family was surprised. Unlike other filmy people, they didn’t shoo me away but explained he won’t be meeting anyone for interviews. I left a hand-written note of how I found his address and why I wanted to speak to him. Before I reached the main gate of the building, the security got a call to send me back upstairs. In that instant, I knew I was going to get an interview.

Dressed in a white Lucknawi chikan kurta and pyjama, 25 years later, he still looked every bit of Muzaffar Ali’s Nawab Sultan. Except he wasn’t young anymore and he didn’t wear a topi (cap) as his character in the film did.