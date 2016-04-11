Dukh Ke Ab Din: Remembering the Immortal Music of KL Saigal 

“Do you know?” wondered the stalwart writer OP Dutta, who scripted his son JP Dutta’s films... “Your mother, Zubeida once sang from close to midnight till the early morning hours with KL Saigal?”

I was startled. Dutta Sr had seen the film Zubeida, which I had written for director Shyam Benegal. No one had ever told me about this, not even my grandmother, who was impossibly reticent about her rebellious daughter. Zubeida had aspired to sing for All India Radio, cut records maybe and join the movies; not the permissible career options during the conservative 1940s.