Remembering Parveen Babi, The Magnificient But Lonely Star

A few more flops followed but another Bachchan vehicle salvaged her. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) was an ensemble but Babi had the fanciest role among the heroines. Her films never witnessed consistent appreciation at the box office, but Babi’s image was that of a star, adored by millions, and waiting to be signed on by countless producers. This was also the time when she became the cover girl of Time magazine, and her fame had hit the roof.

The ‘70s was also the time when she was constantly compared with her contemporary, Zeenat Aman. The two women had almost the same image, that of the English-speaking svelte figured women, who served up the image of a sex symbol, the anglicised Hindi that reflected their western attitude towards unconventional roles, and being favourably paired with the reigning king of the ticket window, Amitabh Bachchan. Both were stars in their own right, but unlike Aman, who vied to make her career prosper, Babi was the woman who was impulsive and followed her heart.