Tribute: Four Things Tagore Stood For, Told Through His Films  

Tagore’s women are always strong. Be it Bimala in Ghare Baire, Labanya in Shehsher Kobita, Malati of Sadharon Meye or Chitrangada the warrior princess.

In Ghare Baire, adapted by Satyajit Ray in 1984 into a movie, Bimala the heroine essayed to perfection by Swatilekha Sengupta explores life outside her sheltered existence as an aristocrat’s wife. Against the backdrop of Lord Curzon’s partition of Bengal she is emboldened to wage a social revolution of her own.

Then there is Binodini, individualistic, courageous with strong views on how she should lead her life, the protagonist of Choker Bali, does what she pleases – so what if it goes against how society wants widows to behave.