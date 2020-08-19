Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer 'Shakti' Remake in the Works

“About 10 years ago, the idea of a remake had come up with Amitabh stepping in to play Dilip Kumar’s role as the father (DCP Ashwini Kumar),” a source close to the development revealed. “Abhishek was to play Vijay (Ashwini’s son). The project was put on hold but it is on track again with a different team.”

The movie revolves around the conflict between DCP Ashwini Kumar, who alienates his son in his commitment to law enforcement, and his son Vijay, who is caught in the turmoil between two gangsters at war. A film that won four Filmfare Awards, Shakti is known for its powerful and climactic ending.