Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer 'Shakti' Remake in the Works
Director Shree Narayan Singh will be helming the project
A number of Amitabh Bachchan’s popular hits have been in tha talks to get remade with younger actors stepping in to play his roles. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the recent one to be added to this list is the Ramesh Sippy classic 1982 crime-drama Shakti, which was the only time Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan were seen on screen together.
“About 10 years ago, the idea of a remake had come up with Amitabh stepping in to play Dilip Kumar’s role as the father (DCP Ashwini Kumar),” a source close to the development revealed. “Abhishek was to play Vijay (Ashwini’s son). The project was put on hold but it is on track again with a different team.”
The movie revolves around the conflict between DCP Ashwini Kumar, who alienates his son in his commitment to law enforcement, and his son Vijay, who is caught in the turmoil between two gangsters at war. A film that won four Filmfare Awards, Shakti is known for its powerful and climactic ending.
"It’s a huge responsibility and we are taking time... ours is an adaptation."Shree Narayan Singh, Director
The remake is set to be directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who says, “I have been working on the Shakti remake for the last two years along with Anjum Rajabali and Saumya Joshi, who are writing the script. It’s a huge responsibility and we are taking time to finalise the script, although ours is an adaptation more than a remake.”
Shree Narayan Singh is known for 2017’s critical and commercial hit Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He made his directorial debut with 2012’s Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai. The film is expected to be released sometime next year.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.