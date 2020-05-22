Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 20 May has said that the the entertainment industry should create a plan of action for limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities, said a PTI report. This must be done taking into account the social distancing norms set by the government during the coronavirus pandemic.Cinema halls or theatres however he said, would not be reopening any time soon.In a meeting with several delegates from the entertainment industry, particularly those from the Marathi film industry Thackeray said, “The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms.”The CM also said that the Maharashtra government would consider providing rent concessions for those whose sets have been erected in Film City, and will also support folk artists.He said that the clamping of the lockdown does not mean things have to come to a standstill but people need to be cautious. He said he would consider the demand of producers to allow resumption of shootings in the ‘non-red’ zones of the state. Thackeray told PTI, “However, care will have to be taken to ensure that locations for shooting a film are not situated in the containment zones and that the number of people on the sets and their hygiene taken care of.”Shootings of films and shows have been stalled ever since the lockdown was announced in the end of March.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.