Films Lovers Here's What You Must Look Out For at TIFF 2020

Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala and Mahira Kakkar is screening on 19 September. Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel A Suitable Boy was inspired by a conversation he overheard on a city bus, between a mother and daughter who were debating arranged marriages. It seems appropriate, then, that acclaimed director Mira Nair of Monsoon Wedding and Queen of Katwe fame and screenwriter Andrew Davies of BBC's miniseries Pride and Prejudice and War & Peace have made an episodic adaptation of his novel.

The series premiered on BBC in the UK and is likely to be available on Netflix soon.