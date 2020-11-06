Not Party Time: Actor Vijay Dismisses, Father Registers Party

Tamil superstar Vijay is loved for being a quiet, sweet person off-screen and a cracker of an actor and a dancer in his films. For over a decade, fans have been guessing if he will make the plunge into politics and there has been no confirmed response from him so far.



On Thursday, speculations were rife when legal representatives submitted an application to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to register his fans’ club as the ‘All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.'

The actor then issued a detailed statement that he has no connection with the party that has been started.