5 Films You Shouldn’t Miss that Screened at TIFF 2020

The Toronto International Film Festival Festival ‘s 45th edition saw how the festival adjusted to the new normal. Running from September 10-19, TIFF tweaked itself to allow for a hybrid mix of physical, drive-ins, digital screenings and a host virtual red carpets, industry conferences and special events.

The FOMO is a constant companion while attending any film festival where the urge to be present at many screenings at the same time is almost irrepressible. The pandemic year though brought along its own set of challenges. For a festival that typically programs over 200 films, this year that number was down to 50 new features.

For the first time in its history, TIFF showcased its films digitally. So as an accredited journalist covering the festival it meant a TIFF Digital Cinema Pro pass and a window of 48 hours in which to see films. While we missed the on ground festival buzz, the crisp September air of Toronto and the long queues to get into screenings at the Scotia bank or TIFF Light Box, the sense of urgency to watch films during the stipulated time and see as many as possible still made it thrilling.

A surreal experience nevertheless as I negotiated my film watching with my regular routine sans the jet lag but sat almost glued to the laptop praying to the wifi gods to be kind. In what was also a first some films were inexplicably geo-blocked for the industry and press in certain countries. So Nomadland, which won the prestigious People’s Choice Award, often a precursor to an eventual Best Picture Academy Award nomination along with Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple and David Byrne’s American Utopia were all out of bounds for us in India.

Still of the films that I saw here are a few that I would recommend you keep an eye out for and grab every chance you get to watch them.