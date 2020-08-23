Robert Pattinson Arrives as the Dark Knight in 'The Batman' Teaser
Nine big announcements were made at the DC FanDome virtual event.
The much-awaited first teaser of Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Rober Pattinson in the titular role was released at the DC FanDome.
The virtual event saw nine big announcement by DC, taking the internet by storm. Gotham's new 'Dark Knight' is more of a vigilante in the fresh teaser, also giving glimpses of The Riddler (Paul Dano), riddling postcards addressed to Batman. Zoe Kravitz appears as Catwoman and we also see Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.
Watch the teaser here:
Before Robert Pattinson, the role of Batman has been essayed by actors such as Christian Bale, George Clooney, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.
The DC FanDome featured other big announcements too, like the four-minute long trailer of Gotham Nights introducing the various playable characters including Batgirl and Robin.
Then there was the first look of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. The video gives a glimpse at Johnson in the Black Adam costume.
The trailer of the much-anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League was also unveiled. The trailer includes a number of new scenes that weren’t included in the original version of the 2017 film. The series will hit HBO Max in 202 as four, hour-long installments.
