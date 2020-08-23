Robert Pattinson Arrives as the Dark Knight in 'The Batman' Teaser

The much-awaited first teaser of Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Rober Pattinson in the titular role was released at the DC FanDome.

The virtual event saw nine big announcement by DC, taking the internet by storm. Gotham's new 'Dark Knight' is more of a vigilante in the fresh teaser, also giving glimpses of The Riddler (Paul Dano), riddling postcards addressed to Batman. Zoe Kravitz appears as Catwoman and we also see Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Watch the teaser here: