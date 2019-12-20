Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Critics Review: Expected but Fun
Directed by J J Adamns, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final installment in the nine-part Skywalker Saga and the third part of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. It stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams
Here’s what critics have to say about the film
“In that way, the film is an interesting study in how mega studios react to fan feedback, a whole movie crafted out of Sonic the Hedgehog’s retextured fur. There doesn’t seem to be any real organic idea animating Rise of Skywalker; instead it feels cobbled together from notes stuffed in the suggestion boxes of Reddit and Twitter.”Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair
“More often than not, one wonders not so much what just happened but why, and what was at stake. A plot like this, featuring so many characters, locations and story dynamics, can by nature be confusing; so relentless is the pileup of incident that, at a certain point, one can be excused for checking out on the particulars of what’s going on at a given moment and why in favor of just going along for the amusement park ride.”Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter
