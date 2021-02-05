'The White Tiger': PC, Adarsh Gourav Longlisted for 2021 BAFTAs
The final list of nominees will be revealed on 9 March.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav have been longlisted for the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards for their performances in The White Tiger. Priyanka has been included alongside Olivia Coleman, Glenn Close and Saoirse Ronan in the list for Supporting Actress, and Gourav has made it to the list for Leading Actor with Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Hanks.
The White Tiger has also been included in the BAFTA longlists for Best Film, Best Director (Ramin Bahrani), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography (Paolo Carnera) and Editing.
The final list of nominations will be revealed on 9 March, followed by the BAFTA awards ceremony on 11 April. While 15 films and performances are considered for each category, only six will be nominated.
Parineeti Chopra congratulated her cousin Priyanka tweeting, "Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! I meaaaaan Star-struckStar-struck Can’t wait for this to happen!"
The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aarvind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The film, which released on 13 January, also features Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kamlesh Gill and Swaroop Sampat.
