'The White Tiger': PC, Adarsh Gourav Longlisted for 2021 BAFTAs

The White Tiger has also been included in the BAFTA longlists for Best Film, Best Director (Ramin Bahrani), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography (Paolo Carnera) and Editing.

The final list of nominations will be revealed on 9 March, followed by the BAFTA awards ceremony on 11 April. While 15 films and performances are considered for each category, only six will be nominated.

Parineeti Chopra congratulated her cousin Priyanka tweeting, "Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! I meaaaaan Star-struckStar-struck Can’t wait for this to happen!"