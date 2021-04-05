27th SAG Awards: People of Colour Win All 4 Acting Awards

At the last year's SAG Awards, the awards for 'Performance by a Actor in a Leading Role' were given to Renée Zellweger for Judy and Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Joker. Brad Pitt won the 'Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role' award for Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and Laura Dern won the corresponding award for a female actor for Marriage Story. All four of them went on to win Academy Awards.

Boseman, who died in August becomes the first posthumous actor to win a SAG award in the lead category and only the fourth to win one in an individual performance category. The other posthumously awarded actors were Heath Ledger, Jerry Orbach, and Raúl Juliá. A woman has received a posthumous SAG performance award.

The award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture' went to the ensemble cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7 which consists of Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Keaton among others.