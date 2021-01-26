Jacqueline To Make Hollywood Debut With 'Women's Stories'
'Women's Stories' will have an all-female cast.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her Hollywood debut with an anthology feature titled Women's Stories, reported Deadline. Other actors who will star in Women's Stories include Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Marcia Gay Harden, and Leonor Varela.
Women's Stories will have six segments, directed by female directors from different parts of the world.
The feature will be shot in India, Italy and the US. The stories will span across genres like comedy, animation and docu-drama.
The first four segments are called Unspoken, Lagonegro, Elbows Deep and Sharing A Ride which will be directed by filmmakers Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo, Catherine Hardwicke and Leena Yadav respectively. Sharing A Ride will star Jacqueline Fernandez as well as transgender model Anjali Lama.
(With inputs from Deadline)
