Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release in Theatres in India?

Vishek Chauhan, a Bihar exhibitor, told the publication that they have been informed Wonder Woman 1984 will release in India on 18 December. "Forty-five per cent of theatres are open in the US, while other important markets are shut. In such a scenario, it is okay to have a theatrical release of a movie and then move to Subscription Video on Demand within nine days. As an exhibitor I am fine with the small gap between theatre and OTT release during these trying times. Certain sections of the exhibition sector are very rigid and that is taking a toll on non-national chains and single screens".

Some time back, makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli had proposed a staggered release of the film in theatres and OTT platform, but the multiplex owners reportedly refused. "Multiplex owners have been adamant to not screen Indian movies that are premiering on digital platforms. As for Wonder Woman 1984, if it is pay-per-view they might hesitate, but they have to give in sometime soon given that the pandemic is still there", Komal Nahta said.