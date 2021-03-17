Disney's First Indian-American Film 'Spin' Set to Drop This Summer

The story follows Rhea, an Indian-American teenager, who discovers her talent of creating DJ mixes that blend her Indian heritage and the world around her. Rhea's life centres around her friends Molly (Anna Cathcart, To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Watson (Jahbril Cook) and Ginger (Kerri Medders), her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant and her multigenerational family.

However, things change when Rhea falls for aspiring DJ Max (Michael Bishop) and a long lost fervor for music is reignited.

Directed by Manjari Makijany (Desert Dolphin, I See You), Spin also stars Abhay Deol as Rhea's father, comedian-actor Meera Syal as Rhea's grandmother and Aryan Simhadri as her brother.