Disney's First Indian-American Film 'Spin' Set to Drop This Summer
Spin stars Avantika Vandanapu in the lead.
Disney Channel has some exciting news. Its first original TV movie centred on Indian culture, with an Indian-American in the lead, is dropping this summer. Disney made the announcement on Instagram with a teaser.
Spin stars Avantika Vandanapu as the protagonist Rhea Kumar, who discovers a talent for mixing music.
The story follows Rhea, an Indian-American teenager, who discovers her talent of creating DJ mixes that blend her Indian heritage and the world around her. Rhea's life centres around her friends Molly (Anna Cathcart, To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Watson (Jahbril Cook) and Ginger (Kerri Medders), her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant and her multigenerational family.
However, things change when Rhea falls for aspiring DJ Max (Michael Bishop) and a long lost fervor for music is reignited.
Directed by Manjari Makijany (Desert Dolphin, I See You), Spin also stars Abhay Deol as Rhea's father, comedian-actor Meera Syal as Rhea's grandmother and Aryan Simhadri as her brother.
