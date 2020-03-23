COVID-19: Netflix Sets Up Relief Fund, Kim Kardashian Provides Aid
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Netflix announced on 20 March that it will create a $100 million relief fund for those in the film community who are affected by deferred shoots and release dates. With cinema halls being temporarily shut in different parts of the world and shoots being suspended to contain the spread of the virus, the pandemic has had a massive impact on the film and TV industry.
Ted Sarandos, chief creative officer at Netflix said in a statement that the fund will support crews working on Netflix originals around the world. It will supplement the two weeks of pay Netflix had agreed in case productions got suspended.
Ted also shared that electricians, carpenters, drivers, and others who are compensated on an hourly basis and work on a project-to-project basis, are among the hundreds of thousands in the entertainment industry without jobs.
He also said that $15 million of the fund will be distributed to “third parties and nonprofits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where we have a large production base.”
“What’s happening is unprecedented,” Ted said. “We are only as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time.”
Ted’s statement further revealed that Netflix is coordinating with industry organisations to establish relief efforts in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Announcements have been planned next week regarding this.
Kim Kardashian's Brand To Provide Aid to NGO
American celebrity Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand ‘Skims’ announced that they will restock their best-selling Cotton Collection. Twenty percent of what is earned through the sales of the cotton collection will be given to non-profit organisation Baby2Baby's coronavirus Emergency Response Program. Children in poverty will be the beneficiaries of the proceeds.
According to Us Weekly, a press statement issued by Skims reads: “In light of the current health crisis, Baby2Baby has been working around the clock providing children and families impacted by COVID-19 the items they need to survive. Over the last five days, Baby2Baby has distributed over 1.3 million items including diapers, formula, hygiene, clothing, blankets and more.”
