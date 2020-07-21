Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Release Delayed Indefinitely

There are speculations that the sci-fi thriller may release overseas before it hits theatres in the United States. Despite North America being the highest moviegoing market in the world, international cinemas look to be ahead of the States in their efforts to reopen. "As we are not treating Tenet like a global day-and-date release, our marketing and distribution patterns will reflect that", Emmerich said.

With Nolan being very secretive about the plot of the film, concerns are being raised as to whether a staggered release would lead to piracy and spoilers being leaked, in turn hampering with the demand of the movie. However, markets in Asia and Europe can stand to benefit from this arrangement as they haven't had a new Hollywood release in months.

Tenet is touted to be set within the world of international espionage and from the trailer, it seems like John David Washington’s character is trying to prevent a third World War, but it’s unclear what that entails. Like some other Nolan films, an element of time travel is also involved. That means meeting up with characters played by beloved actors Nolan has worked with in the past, like Michael Caine. Dimple Kapadia also makes a brief appearance.