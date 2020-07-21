Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Release Delayed Indefinitely
Recently, the movie was announced to hit theatres in August.
In a big blow to exhibitors, who had hoped to peg the re-opening of movie theatres to the August release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Warner Bros has removed the movie from its release calendar, as per a report by Variety. The movie was initially slated to arrive in theatres on 17 July but was later postponed to 31 July and recently pushed to 12 August.
A statement released by Warner Bros' chairman Toby Emmerich read,
"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have worked to ensure success for our films while also extending support to our theatre partners by providing new content as soon as they are ready to safely open up".
There are speculations that the sci-fi thriller may release overseas before it hits theatres in the United States. Despite North America being the highest moviegoing market in the world, international cinemas look to be ahead of the States in their efforts to reopen. "As we are not treating Tenet like a global day-and-date release, our marketing and distribution patterns will reflect that", Emmerich said.
With Nolan being very secretive about the plot of the film, concerns are being raised as to whether a staggered release would lead to piracy and spoilers being leaked, in turn hampering with the demand of the movie. However, markets in Asia and Europe can stand to benefit from this arrangement as they haven't had a new Hollywood release in months.
Tenet is touted to be set within the world of international espionage and from the trailer, it seems like John David Washington’s character is trying to prevent a third World War, but it’s unclear what that entails. Like some other Nolan films, an element of time travel is also involved. That means meeting up with characters played by beloved actors Nolan has worked with in the past, like Michael Caine. Dimple Kapadia also makes a brief appearance.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.